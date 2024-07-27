Why Leeds United won’t be in the Championship for much longer

Leeds United are promoted to the Premier League. This is a line, as a sports writer, I am getting rather confident in typing. Some statement, one might think, but that’s Leeds for you; isn’t it, a team that makes statements?



The Lillywhites are again on a mission, on a mission to return to the Premier League where they belong. If you would look at history, it’s where the mighty Leeds United need to be.



A semi-final in the Champions League in the early parts of this century as well as a title challenge too, Leeds being in the top-flight is morally binding for them almost. Whether you love them or not, football fans see it as a given, they have very passionate fans, arguably amongst the best in England.



Despite their history, despite the fact they came to within a whisker last term, Leeds United getting promoted to the Premier League isn’t easy, it’s no done deal. To keep them company, there will be Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town, which were the three times that were relegated from the English top flight.



Not forgetting to mention, clubs like Preston, and Swansea too will be desperate to make it their year, again it will make it even harder for Daniel Farke’s men. If that isn’t a big enough of a challenge then there is the challenge of Derby County, a team I think who like Ipswich could do a back-to-back promotion.



Even considering all that, surely this is Leeds’ year, right? The Yorkshire side have Daniel I always get my teams promoted Farke as a manager! There are not many managers who know this division quite like he does. It was only narrow margins which stopped them from getting promoted last year.

It will take a brave man to bet against Leeds United to not get promoted this season, which would be their second season outside the top flight. The loss of Archie Gray is a big one, but they have Premier League players across the pitch, they in my humble opinion appear to have the best squad too.



Promotions are won on the field and not on paper, so now it’s up to the Elland Road club to go and prove me right what I said about them.