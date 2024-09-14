Barcelona vs Girona: Three key battles to watch out for

FC Barcelona return to action in La Liga after the September international break with a Catalan derby. This is expected to be quite an intense affair as both teams are competing in the Champions League and are also expected to fight for the La Liga title again this season.

Last season, Michel’s men beat Barcelona twice with a scoreline of 4-2, once at the Montlivi and once at Montjuic. But this time, the Blaugranes are in better form, as they lead the La Liga table with 12 points, while Girona stand 5th with 7 points.

Regardless of their forms, both these teams will be looking to get the best of the other in this game. However, as is mostly the case in football, some key battles in this match can determine its outcome.

The three most likely key battles for this game are discussed below:

Lamine Yamal vs Miguel Gutierrez

In the last year or so, Lamine Yamal has truly proven his quality to the world at large. The youngster emerged as a first-team player for Barcelona only in the last season but is already one of the most important players in the Blaugrana squad, and also perhaps one of the biggest attractions for the Barcelona faithful.

After a very successful summer in which he won the EURO 2024 with Spain, Yamal started the 2024-25 season in very good fashion. In only four La Liga games, the youngster has already provided four assists, while also scoring one goal.

The Spaniard will once again be looking to wreak havoc on the right wing with his amazing speed and dribbling abilities. However, the youngster also contributes to the defensive side of the game, and thus, it will be interesting to watch out for his battle with his compatriot, Miguel Gutierrez.

The former Real Madrid defender is more of an attacking fullback and thus will be running up and down the pitch in this game. But with a player as dangerous as Lamine Yamal stationed on his side, he will have to put up a better defensive game than he usually does. The Barcelona gem will also be tracking his attacking runs frequently.

Robert Lewandowski vs Daley Blind

Robert Lewandowski is having a very good start to the 2024-25 season as he has already scored four goals in four La Liga matches, while also providing an assist. His reunion with Hansi Flick is already showing promising signs, and the Pole has already made it clear that he can still lead Barcelona’s attack at 36 years of age.

The veteran striker will once again be looking to get on the scoresheet and gain an early lead in the Pichichi race in the upcoming game against Girona. However, he will have to face a very adept opponent in the form of Daley Blind, who will be leading the Girona defence in this game.

The Dutch defender has been one of the highest-rated players for Michel this season, and at 34 years of age, has already proven his credentials at the highest stages of European football. He can also create danger for Barcelona on the counter with his ability to string out some good passes.

However, Lewandowski can get the better of him in aerial duels, especially with providers as good as Raphinha and Yamal playing on the wings.

Bryan Gil vs Jules Kounde

The 23-year-old Spaniard joined Girona from Tottenham on loan last summer and has already been quite impressive in the four matches that he has played for Michel’s team up to now. He has already scored a goal, in the match against Osasuna, and has overall been one of the best attackers in his team.

Against Barcelona, the enigmatic forward will once again look to cause danger with his dribbling and passing ability in tight spaces. He will also be key in putting pressure on the Blaugranes up top and putting in some tackles to gain possession in advantageous positions.

But putting up a decent show against Hansi Flick’s team will not be easy for him, especially as he will be facing the French defender Jules Kounde on his wing. The French defender has been playing at a very high level at this early stage of the season and will be more than just a match for the young Girona forward.

The Blaugranes can rest assured that Kounde will have Gil under control, especially in aerial duels and one-on-ones. But the Spanish forward’s ability to link well with other attackers can create problems for the French defender, particularly with no defensive-minded midfield pivot available to support him, and thus this battle will also be one to keep an eye on.