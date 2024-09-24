Stoke City managerial changes: from stability to turmoil

Tony Pulis, Mark Hughes, and Martin O’Neil are just a few names to represent an era of managerial stability at the Britannia Stadium. Back then, the club chairman would show unwavering support, sticking with their manager through thick and thin. However, times have changed. The last Stoke City manager, Steven Schumacher, barely lasted a season, reflecting the club’s shift towards a quick turnover.

The benefits of managerial continuity

Karl Robinson’s eight seasons at MK Dons and Paul Tisdale’s 16 at Exeter exemplify the benefits of managerial continuity. Middlesbrough, under Michael Carrick, continues to reap the rewards of this approach. Stoke once thrived on this model, but recent years tell a different story.

Recent managerial struggles

The situation worsens when Stoke City hires a new manager, only for him to be markedly different from his predecessor. The club’s recent hires, like Nathan Jones and Martin O’Neil, have faced short and tumultuous tenures. Jones, who had success at Luton Town, struggled at Stoke. O’Neil brought some stability but was eventually sacked, plunging the club back into chaos.

The unsustainable hiring and firing culture

This hiring and firing culture is unsustainable; no club can maintain such a running method. Chelsea and Watford, for example, have run in such a way for the past decade. Reportedly, there have been many murmurs of discontent at the boardroom level of both clubs. Whether that’s true or not is hard to say, but in the case of Premier League side Chelsea and Championship side Watford, both have hired young and, to a point, inexperienced managers. Clubs only do that when they’re ready to give their man time.

Stoke City manager’s job has become unattaractive

The manager’s job at the Bet365 Stadium, once highly coveted, now seems less attractive. Is there anyone willing to take on the challenge? suggest your names.