Championship vs. Premier League: Unpacking the merits

The Championship is better than the Premier League, yes you read that right, no you do not see things nor have you drank too much of the good stuff. Football fans, I have put myself into a corner trying to argue this, but I am adamant I have a case. For so long, the Premier League has been branded as the best League in the world, but under what merit? Do the best players play here? Well, Cristiano Ronaldo a four-time Balon D’or winner did ply his trade in England in the early part of his career and then make an ill-fated return almost two decades later.

Of the four Balon D’ors he has, one was won whilst at United, that’s it. I raise this issue because if the Premier League were such a good League, it would produce more Balon D’or winners. The Premier League is the best in terms of the money it generates, this is factual. The BT’s, Sky and Amazon’s of this world have agreed mega deals with the Premier League and not with Germany’s Bundesliga or Spain’s La Liga. Why does life have to be determined by money though?

Why I make such an outlandish statement is due to the competitiveness of the League. In the past decade, for example, the Premier League has been dominated by Manchester City, or if you want to narrow it down. Five out of the last six Premier League titles have been won by City. Now, I don’t want to go into the fact that Man City have bought the League (but they haven’t), but as a spectacle seeing one team win the League over and over, where is the fun in that?

Italy’s SerieA, in my humble opinion, is why it has one over the Premier League. It has the excitement and the suspense of who is going to win the League. The Premier League now, even though City have sold another superstar in Julian Alvarez, you won’t bet against them winning the League. With the Championship, why I rate it so highly and think it’s right up there amongst the best, is that there’s no set winner of the League and even then for the play-offs, there are always eight teams competing for four spots.

Ok, the Championship might not be the best League in the world, but it doesn’t have the same winner for six out of seven seasons. Before you say anything Norwich and Fulham don’t do that thing anymore.