Burnley: Chasing Premier League dreams

After winning their first two games, 4-1 and 5-0, some quarters in the footballing world were thinking that Burnley were going to storm to the Championship title (I know I was one of them). Saturday’s defeat against high-flying Watford, althoughn’t catastrophic, does raise questions about The Clarets.

Are Scott Parker’s men equipped to last the season in the Championship or even win the League title? After just one League defeat, it’s far from panic stations, but it’s a reminder that the Championship champions of two seasons ago won’t get things all their own way.

Some can argue, I know I am, that the lavish spending last term to try and maintain Premier League status has come back to bite them. For example, in the past week, The Clarets have had to sell Sander Berge, Joey Gudmundsson, and Dara O’Shea.

A club aiming for the pinnacle this term (promotion) can do without selling these two players. Money talks in the Championship, and these clubs have to listen. The big boys in the Premier League listen but then return to their reckless spending ways.

This season might have to be a season of stability. For any team to lose a lot of talent will be tough, but with the greatest respect to Burnley, this is a near disaster of losing the number of players they have so close to the window.

The consoling factor is that this defeat to Tom Cleverly’s Hornets is just one defeat, and there are 43 games to go. With Watford beating Burnley like they did over the weekend, it only proves my argument that the Championship is right up there as one of the best Leagues in football right now.

It’s unpredictable. After winning 4-0 on the first weekend, Sheffield Wednesday have not won a League game since. Also, take Leeds, for example; the Lillywhites had drawn their first two games and then produced a stylish performance to beat Wednesday 2-0.

It was a great performance by Leeds United, considering the players they have had to sell in recent weeks. In this period, there’s no doubt that Burnley manager Scott Parker has a challenge on his hands, but to be fair to the former Fulham coach, he does come with experience of helping get clubs promoted, take Bournemouth for example.

In good news for Clarets fans, Parker has said he expects some additions before the transfer window closes, which will be crucial for their Premier League Promotion push.

So, there you have my outlook on Burnley and their push for promotion into the Premier League. Scott Parker’s side will probably get promoted, but maybe to second position. Do you agree? Let us hear your opinions in the comments.